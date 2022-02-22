Analysts Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Price Target at GBX 249.20

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274.33 ($3.73).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.68) on Friday. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.70 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.75.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

