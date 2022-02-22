Barclays Lowers AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $5.50

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
APPH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $39.50.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.