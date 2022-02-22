Barclays Lowers AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $5.50

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

