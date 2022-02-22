Equalizer Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Equalizer has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $316,922.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

