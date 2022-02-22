The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

