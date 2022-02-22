S4FE (S4F) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $6,437.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00108202 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

