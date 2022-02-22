DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

