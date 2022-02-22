DFSocial Gaming Trading Up 1.8% This Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $955,289.60 and approximately $30,219.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

