Barclays Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.