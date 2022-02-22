Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

