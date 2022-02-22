Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Paul Mueller has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.
About Paul Mueller
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paul Mueller (MUEL)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.