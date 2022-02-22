Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Paul Mueller has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.