The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.55) on Tuesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 848 ($11.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £456.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,068.70.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

