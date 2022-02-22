The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.55) on Tuesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 848 ($11.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £456.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,068.70.
The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile
