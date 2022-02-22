Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,408 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

