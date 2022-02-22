United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

