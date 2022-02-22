First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 11th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by 933.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.