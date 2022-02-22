Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 81.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458,768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.