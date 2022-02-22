15,683 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

TEX opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

