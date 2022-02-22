Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 8,201 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

GDRX stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

