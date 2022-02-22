Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

