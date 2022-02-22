Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.