Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 61,304 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eargo during the third quarter worth $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 471.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

