13,677 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 191,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

