Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

