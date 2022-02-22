Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 28,773 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -178.80.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707 in the last ninety days.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

