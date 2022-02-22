Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.