Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

