Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $452.92 million, a P/E ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

