Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

