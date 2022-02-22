Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.