Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.