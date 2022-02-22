Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.