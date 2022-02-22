Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 104,900 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

APO opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

