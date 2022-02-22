945,445 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 945,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.70% of Rite Aid as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

