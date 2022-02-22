International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 59.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.