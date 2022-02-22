Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.80 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

