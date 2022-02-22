Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,236. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TNET stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.