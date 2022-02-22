Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,580 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,872,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $613.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.05. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

