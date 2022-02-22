Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 114,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 610,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after buying an additional 359,535 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

