Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 55,186 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

