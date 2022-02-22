Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.