Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 312,155 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,946 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

