Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $2,874,378. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.