Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 5,650 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

