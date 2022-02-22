Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $272,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,571,000.
SCHZ opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29.
