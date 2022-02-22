Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $276,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

