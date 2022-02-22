Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.