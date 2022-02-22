Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,846 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $128,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of GOLF opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

