Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

STLD stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

