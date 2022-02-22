IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives C$5.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IMV opened at C$1.56 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.09. The stock has a market cap of C$128.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

