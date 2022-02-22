NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

NYSE NEX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

