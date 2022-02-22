Velas Price Down 13.5% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Velas has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $553.50 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,266,068,645 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

