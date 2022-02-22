Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

