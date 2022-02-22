ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.21 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,615,166 shares of company stock worth $402,531,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

