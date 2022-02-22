Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $54,641,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,901,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.